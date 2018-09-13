DNCA Invest - Global Convert
DNIGCIE:LX
102.77
EUR
0.01
0.01%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
101.65 - 104.85
1年トータルリターン
0.91%
年初来リターン
-0.40%
前日終値
102.78
52週レンジ
101.65 - 104.85
1年トータルリターン
0.87%
年初来リターン
-0.40%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Convertible
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
102.77
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
47.266
設定日
03/02/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
IGOR DE MAACK / FELIX HARON
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.90%
経費率
-
企業概要
DNCA Invest - Global Convertibles is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to provide capital appreciation with low volatility by investing in global convertible bonds. The Fund invests in global convertible bonds, exchangeable bonds and mandatory redeemable bonds.
住所DNCA Invest
33, rue de Gasperich
L-5826 Hesperange
Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.dncafinance.lu