DNCA INVEST - Flex Inflation
DNFISIE:LX
Pending Listing
EUR
商品分類
SICAV
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
OECD Countries
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
OECD Countries
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
190.982
設定日
03/30/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
DNCA INVEST - Flex Inflation is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to provide over the recommended investment period of more than three years, a higher performance, net of any fees, than the Bloomberg Barclays World. The Fund invests in securities denominated in any currency.
住所DNCA Invest
33, rue de Gasperich
L-5826 Hesperange
Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.dncafinance.lu