DNCA Invest - Alpha Bonds
DNABSIE:LX
Pending Listing
EUR
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Multi Strategy
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
293.403
設定日
03/30/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
DNCA Invest - Alpha Bonds is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to provide, throughout the recommended investment period of more than three years, a higher performance, net of any fees, than the EONIA index plus 2.5%. The Fund invests in fixed rate, floating rate or inflation-indexed debt securities and negotiable debt .
住所DNCA Invest
33, rue de Gasperich
L-5826 Hesperange
Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.dncafinance.lu