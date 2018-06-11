FIDC NP Diamond Mountain Dis
DMOUNSUB:BZ
8.20
BRL
0.00
0.02%
更新日時 2018/06/11
商品分類
FIDC
52週レンジ
0.13 - 9.61
1年トータルリターン
15.89%
年初来リターン
-8.78%
前日終値
8.20
商品分類
FIDC
ファンド分類
Asset-Backed Securities
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/11/2018)
8.198483
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/11/2018)
22.484
設定日
09/12/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
FIDC NP Diamond Mountain Distressed Assets is an open-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. The objective of the Fund is to have long-term capital appreciation. The Fund will invest its assets in credit receivables.
住所Diamond Mountain Investimentos e Ges
Al. Franca, 267 1st floor
01422-000
Sao Paulo, SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-3467-7570