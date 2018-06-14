Danske Invest SICAV - Euro H
DIHYRIE:LX
10.48
EUR
0.01
0.08%
更新日時 14:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
10.41 - 10.69
年初来リターン
-1.17%
前日終値
10.48
52週レンジ
10.41 - 10.69
年初来リターン
-1.17%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
High Yield Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
10.483
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/14/2018)
25.928
設定日
12/22/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EJ341690:COR
|3.20 千
|3.65 百万
|10.51
|
EI542126:COR
|2.70 千
|3.11 百万
|8.97
|
EF259738:COR
|2.05 千
|2.19 百万
|6.30
|
EJ678058:COR
|1.40 千
|1.67 百万
|4.82
|
JV867613:COR
|1.00 千
|1.03 百万
|2.98
|
EK011397:COR
|800.00
|943.64 千
|2.72
|
EK040749:COR
|800.00
|936.44 千
|2.70
|
EK307413:COR
|800.00
|880.22 千
|2.53
|
EH771017:COR
|800.00
|836.10 千
|2.41
|
EJ566656:COR
|800.00
|826.06 千
|2.38
企業概要
Danske Invest SICAV - Euro High Yield Bond is a Sicav incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to generate a return at least equal to the return of European high-yield bonds. The Fund invests mainly in high-yield, contingency and convertible bonds primarily issued by companies of the EU, OECD or any other of Western or Eastern Europe, Asia, Oceania, America or Africa.
住所Danske Invest Management Co. S.A.
13, rue Edward Steichen
L-2540 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号352-4612751
Webサイトwww.danskeinvest.lu