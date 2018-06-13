Dividend House - Nordic Smal
DHNDSCB:FH
232.65
EUR
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
205.99 - 242.49
1年トータルリターン
-0.27%
年初来リターン
0.81%
前日終値
232.65
52週レンジ
205.99 - 242.49
1年トータルリターン
2.18%
年初来リターン
0.81%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Nordic Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
232.65
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 08/31/2016)
14.299
設定日
08/02/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
RISTO PAIVANSALO
定額申込手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
1.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.70%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EPR:NO
ﾕｰﾛﾌﾟﾘｽ
|459.22 千
|1.82 百万
|7.98
|
SCHB:NO
シブステッド
|83.00 千
|1.64 百万
|7.19
|
INTRUM:SS
ｲﾝﾄｩﾙﾑ
|45.50 千
|1.25 百万
|5.49
|
XXL:NO
XXL
|152.00 千
|1.25 百万
|5.48
|
AMBEA:SS
Ambea AB
|131.71 千
|1.21 百万
|5.31
|
TNOM:FH
Talenom Oyj
|98.45 千
|1.17 百万
|5.13
|
NETB:SS
ﾈｯﾄｴﾝﾄ
|138.00 千
|1.13 百万
|4.94
|
PACT:SS
ﾌﾟﾛｱｸﾄITｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|52.01 千
|1.13 百万
|4.93
|
BETSB:SS
ﾍﾞｯﾄｿﾝ
|121.00 千
|984.63 千
|4.32
|
BMAX:SS
ﾋﾞｸﾞﾏｯｸｽ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|126.01 千
|861.65 千
|3.78
企業概要
Dividend House - Nordic Small Cap is an open-end fund incorporated in Finland The Fund's objective is to achieve value increase in the long term. The Fund invests in the shares of small and medium sized Nordic companies that have a high dividend yield or dividend expectation. The Fund invests in equities and equity-linked instruments, such as convertible bonds and subscription rights.
住所Dividend House Ltd
Kauppiaankatu 7A
FIN-00160 Helsinki
Finland
電話番号358-10-322-1530
Webサイトwww.dividendhouse.com