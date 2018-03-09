Dreyfus Institutional Treasu
DHMXX:US
NASDAQ GM
1.00
USD
残存期間
39
Total Assets (m -) (on 03/09/2018)
893.115
設定日
09/15/2008
52週レンジ
0.35 - 1.28
始値
0.00
ファンドマネージャ
THOMAS RIORDAN
信託報酬額
0.16%
経費率
0.20%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912796NN:GOV
|566.00 千
|565.68 百万
|27.30
|
912796LC:GOV
|405.00 千
|404.96 百万
|19.54
|
912796NP:GOV
|397.00 千
|396.70 百万
|19.14
|
912796NW:GOV
|200.00 千
|199.47 百万
|9.63
|
912796ML:GOV
|120.00 千
|119.96 百万
|5.79
|
912796RK:GOV
|77.00 千
|77.00 百万
|3.72
|
912796LJ:GOV
|65.00 千
|64.94 百万
|3.13
|
912796NS:GOV
|50.00 千
|49.92 百万
|2.41
|
912796PC:GOV
|50.00 千
|49.79 百万
|2.40
|
912828Q8:GOV
|45.00 千
|45.00 百万
|2.17
企業概要
Dreyfus Institutional Treasury Securities Advantage Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks as high a level of current income as is consistent with preservation of capital and maintenance of liquidity by investing in short-term obligations of the U.S. Treasury.
住所Dreyfus Funds
200 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10166
USA
電話番号1-800-346-8893 Domestic
Webサイトpublic.dreyfus.com