Dreyfus Institutional Treasu

DHMXX:US
NASDAQ GM
1.00
USD
更新日時 2018/03/09
残存期間
39
Total Assets (m -) (on 03/09/2018)
893.115
設定日
09/15/2008
52週レンジ
0.35 - 1.28
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
始値
0.00
52週レンジ
0.35 - 1.28
残存期間
39
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 03/09/2018)
893.115
設定日
09/15/2008
ファンドマネージャ
THOMAS RIORDAN
信託報酬額
0.16%
経費率
0.20%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
912796NN:GOV
566.00 千 565.68 百万 27.30
912796LC:GOV
405.00 千 404.96 百万 19.54
912796NP:GOV
397.00 千 396.70 百万 19.14
912796NW:GOV
200.00 千 199.47 百万 9.63
912796ML:GOV
120.00 千 119.96 百万 5.79
912796RK:GOV
77.00 千 77.00 百万 3.72
912796LJ:GOV
65.00 千 64.94 百万 3.13
912796NS:GOV
50.00 千 49.92 百万 2.41
912796PC:GOV
50.00 千 49.79 百万 2.40
912828Q8:GOV
45.00 千 45.00 百万 2.17
企業概要
Dreyfus Institutional Treasury Securities Advantage Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks as high a level of current income as is consistent with preservation of capital and maintenance of liquidity by investing in short-term obligations of the U.S. Treasury.
住所
Dreyfus Funds
200 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10166
USA
電話番号
1-800-346-8893 Domestic
Webサイト
public.dreyfus.com