Dreyfus Institutional Treasu
DHLXX:US
NASDAQ GM
1.00
USD
更新日時 2018/06/13
残存期間
4
Total Assets (m -) (on 06/13/2018)
683.356
設定日
04/01/1997
52週レンジ
0.70 - 1.61
始値
0.00
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 06/13/2018)
683.356
設定日
04/01/1997
ファンドマネージャ
PATRICIA A LARKIN
信託報酬額
0.14%
経費率
0.19%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912796PN:GOV
|50.00 千
|49.85 百万
|9.37
|
9128282M:GOV
|47.00 千
|47.00 百万
|8.83
|
912828X5:GOV
|31.00 千
|31.01 百万
|5.83
|
912796PR:GOV
|25.00 千
|24.90 百万
|4.68
|
912828T7:GOV
|2.00 千
|2.00 百万
|0.38
企業概要
Dreyfus Institutional Treasury and Agency Cash Advantage Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund's objective is current income as is consistent with preservation of capital and maintenance of liquidity. The Fund invests solely in short-term obligations of the U.S. treasury and repurchase agreements fully collateralized by obligations of the U.S. treasury.
住所Dreyfus Funds
200 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10166
電話番号1-800-346-8893 Domestic
Webサイトpublic.dreyfus.com