Dreyfus Institutional Treasu

DHLXX:US
NASDAQ GM
1.00
USD
更新日時 2018/06/13
残存期間
4
Total Assets (m -) (on 06/13/2018)
683.356
設定日
04/01/1997
52週レンジ
0.70 - 1.61
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
始値
0.00
52週レンジ
0.70 - 1.61
残存期間
4
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 06/13/2018)
683.356
設定日
04/01/1997
ファンドマネージャ
PATRICIA A LARKIN
信託報酬額
0.14%
経費率
0.19%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
912796PN:GOV
50.00 千 49.85 百万 9.37
9128282M:GOV
47.00 千 47.00 百万 8.83
912828X5:GOV
31.00 千 31.01 百万 5.83
912796PR:GOV
25.00 千 24.90 百万 4.68
912828T7:GOV
2.00 千 2.00 百万 0.38
企業概要
Dreyfus Institutional Treasury and Agency Cash Advantage Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund's objective is current income as is consistent with preservation of capital and maintenance of liquidity. The Fund invests solely in short-term obligations of the U.S. treasury and repurchase agreements fully collateralized by obligations of the U.S. treasury.
住所
Dreyfus Funds
200 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10166
電話番号
1-800-346-8893 Domestic
Webサイト
public.dreyfus.com