Day Hagan Hedged Strategy Fu
DHJCX:US
NASDAQ GM
8.07
USD
0.01
0.12%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
7.94 - 10.35
1年トータルリターン
-18.37%
年初来リターン
-21.88%
前日終値
8.08
ファンド分類
Multi Strategy
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
8.07
資産総額 (千 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
781.508
設定日
01/26/2017
直近配当額 ( 12/19/2017)
0.04
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JACOB PACINI
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
1.00%
信託報酬額
1.75%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
FIGXX:US
ﾌｨﾃﾞﾘﾃｨ･ｲﾝｽﾃｨﾃｭｰｼｮﾅﾙ･ｶﾞﾊﾞﾒﾝﾄ
|7.09 百万
|7.09 百万
|35.99
|
SPX US N1618B242500:IND
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
|
SPX US M1918B235000:IND
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
|
SPXW US X2118B265000:IND
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
|
SPXW US N1618B237500:IND
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
|
SPXW US M3118B247500:IND
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
|
SPXW US M3118B240000:IND
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
企業概要
Day Hagan Hedged Strategy Fund seeks capital appreciation with low correlation to equity markets by buying and selling call and put options on the S&P 500 Index with expiration targets two years or less. Pacini Hatfield Investments LLC, the sub-advisor) employs an alternative investment strategy that generates income primarily by selling deep out-of-the-money put options.
住所Day Hagen Asset Management
1000 S Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34236
電話番号1-941-330-1702
Webサイトwww.dayhagan.com