Centre Global Infrastructure
DHIVX:US
NASDAQ GM
9.62
USD
0.08
0.82%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.20 - 10.00
前日終値
9.70
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Thematic Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
9.62
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
2.191
設定日
01/29/2018
直近配当額 ( 03/28/2018)
0.00542
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.06%
ファンドマネージャ
JAMES A ABATE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
2.00%
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
0.90%
経費率
-
企業概要
Centre Global Infrastructure Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks long-term growth of capital. The Fund invests in equity securities issued by foreign and U.S. infrastructure-related companies.
住所Centre Asset Management LLC
48 Wall Street, Suite 1100
New York, NY 10005
USA
電話番号1-212-918-4707
Webサイトwww.centreasset.com