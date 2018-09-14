Centre Global Infrastructure
DHINX:US
NASDAQ GM
9.72
USD
0.03
0.31%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.12 - 9.90
前日終値
9.75
9.12 - 9.90
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Thematic Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
9.72
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 08/23/2018)
2.323
設定日
01/29/2018
直近配当額 ( 08/21/2018)
0.01986
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.20%
ファンドマネージャ
JAMES A ABATE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
2.00%
2.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.90%
経費率
-
企業概要
Centre Global Infrastructure Fund seeks long-term growth of capital and current income by investing in equity securities issued by U.S. and foreign (non-U.S.) infrastructure-related companies. In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser utilizes a "bottom-up" fundamental stock selection process that the Adviser believes yields a more accurate picture of a company's intrinsic value.
住所Centre Asset Management LLC
48 Wall Street
Suite 1100
New York, NY 10005-2903
電話番号1-212-918-4707
Webサイトwww.centreasset.com