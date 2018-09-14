Dreyfus/Standish Global Fixe
DHGAX:US
NASDAQ GM
21.08
USD
0.01
0.05%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
21.04 - 21.63
1年トータルリターン
-0.89%
年初来リターン
-1.26%
前日終値
21.09
52週レンジ
21.04 - 21.63
1年トータルリターン
-0.84%
年初来リターン
-1.26%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
21.08
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
3.503
設定日
12/02/2009
直近配当額 ( 12/29/2017)
0.272
直近配当利回り（税込）
5.16%
ファンドマネージャ
BRENDAN MURPHY / DAVID C LEDUC
定額申込手数料
4.50%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
0.84%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
9128284D:GOV
|234.00 千
|230.56 百万
|6.51
|
LW394361:COR
|15.47 百万
|139.29 百万
|3.93
|
EJ357807:COR
|121.36 千
|92.62 百万
|2.62
|
JK379437:COR
|66.58 千
|85.50 百万
|2.41
|
AP027592:COR
|8.16 百万
|73.45 百万
|2.07
|
JK501604:COR
|7.63 百万
|67.63 百万
|1.91
|
QZ554181:COR
|52.36 千
|64.53 百万
|1.82
|
AN216988:COR
|6.63 百万
|63.39 百万
|1.79
|
EJ407307:COR
|35.55 千
|60.47 百万
|1.71
|
EK904761:COR
|6.18 百万
|58.54 百万
|1.65
企業概要
Dreyfus/Standish Global Fixed Income Fund is an open-end fund in the USA. The Fund's objective seeks to maximize total return. The Fund invests all of its investable assets in a Standish master portfolio. This portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. dollar and non-U.S. dollar-denominated fixed-income securities of various governments and companies.
住所Dreyfus Funds
200 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10166
電話番号1-800-346-8893 Domestic
Webサイトpublic.dreyfus.com