Dreyfus/Standish Global Fixe

DHGAX:US
NASDAQ GM
21.08
USD
0.01
0.05%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
21.08
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 09/14/2018)
3.503
設定日
12/02/2009
直近配当額 ( 12/29/2017)
0.272
直近配当利回り（税込）
5.16%
ファンドマネージャ
BRENDAN MURPHY / DAVID C LEDUC
定額申込手数料
4.50%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
0.84%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
9128284D:GOV
234.00 千 230.56 百万 6.51
LW394361:COR
15.47 百万 139.29 百万 3.93
EJ357807:COR
121.36 千 92.62 百万 2.62
JK379437:COR
66.58 千 85.50 百万 2.41
AP027592:COR
8.16 百万 73.45 百万 2.07
JK501604:COR
7.63 百万 67.63 百万 1.91
QZ554181:COR
52.36 千 64.53 百万 1.82
AN216988:COR
6.63 百万 63.39 百万 1.79
EJ407307:COR
35.55 千 60.47 百万 1.71
EK904761:COR
6.18 百万 58.54 百万 1.65
企業概要
Dreyfus/Standish Global Fixed Income Fund is an open-end fund in the USA. The Fund's objective seeks to maximize total return. The Fund invests all of its investable assets in a Standish master portfolio. This portfolio invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. dollar and non-U.S. dollar-denominated fixed-income securities of various governments and companies.
住所
Dreyfus Funds
200 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10166
電話番号
1-800-346-8893 Domestic
Webサイト
public.dreyfus.com