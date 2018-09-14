DHFL Pramerica ULIP Pension
DHFLPGW:IN
31.55
INR
0.27
0.87%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
28.60 - 31.89
1年トータルリターン
7.52%
年初来リターン
4.07%
前日終値
31.27
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
India
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
31.5475
資産総額 (百万 INR) ( 04/30/2018)
18.100
設定日
02/09/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
KAUSTAV KAKATI / FAZLUR REHMAN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
DHFL Pramerica ULIP Pension Growth Fund is a unit-linked insurance fund incorporated in India. The Fund aims to generate higher return through capital appreciation in long term by investing in diversified equities. Debt investment will provide a little stability and diversification.
住所Unit No-506-507, 5th Floor
Timmy Arcade, Makwana Road
Andheri East
Mumbai-400093
電話番号-