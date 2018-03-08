DHFL Pramerica ULIP Growth F
DHFLGRW:IN
24.73
INR
0.12
0.50%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
22.76 - 26.23
1年トータルリターン
9.67%
年初来リターン
-2.93%
前日終値
24.61
52週レンジ
22.76 - 26.23
1年トータルリターン
9.59%
年初来リターン
-2.93%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
India
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
24.7326
資産総額 (百万 INR) ( 12/29/2017)
555.400
設定日
08/27/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
KAUSTAV KAKATI / FAZLUR REHMAN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
DHFL Pramerica ULIP Growth Fund is a unit-linked insurance fund incorporated in India. The Fund aims to generate higher returns through capital appreciation in the long term by investing in diversified equities. Debt investment will provide relatively more stability and diversification.
住所Unit No-506-507, 5th Floor
Timmy Arcade, Makwana Road
Andheri East
Mumbai-400093
電話番号-