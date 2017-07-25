DHFL Pramerica Fixed Duratio
DHFAHDY:IN
Pending Listing
INR
出来高
0
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1,030.73
資産総額 (十億 INR) ( 02/28/2018)
1.027
設定日
07/25/2017
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
RAKESH SURI
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LW439180:COR
|368.00 千
|372.67 百万
|36.34
|
AP250641:COR
|99.00 千
|97.79 百万
|9.54
|
AN691486:COR
|98.00 千
|96.93 百万
|9.45
|
UV322540:COR
|95.00 千
|96.56 百万
|9.42
|
AO010636:COR
|98.00 千
|96.48 百万
|9.41
|
AN059042:COR
|97.00 千
|96.16 百万
|9.38
|
AN864109:COR
|90.00 千
|89.08 百万
|8.69
|
LW546574:COR
|27.60 千
|27.95 百万
|2.73
|
EK264303:COR
|8.10 千
|8.67 百万
|0.85
|
EK264291:COR
|4.00 千
|4.27 百万
|0.42
企業概要
DHFL Pramerica Fixed Duration Fund - Series AH is a closed ended fund incorporated in India. The Fund aims to generate income by investing in debt and money market instruments maturing on or before the date of maturity of the scheme.
住所Pramerica Mutual Fund
Nirlon House, 2nd Floor
Dr Annie Besant Road
Worli, Mumbai 400030
India
電話番号22-6159-3000 Tel
Webサイト
-