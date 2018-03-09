Diamond Hill Short Duration

DHEYX:US
NASDAQ GM
10.09
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.05 - 10.17
1年トータルリターン
3.99%
年初来リターン
0.39%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
10.09
52週レンジ
10.05 - 10.17
1年トータルリターン
3.99%
年初来リターン
0.39%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond Short
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
10.09
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
352.094
設定日
07/05/2016
直近配当額 ( 02/27/2018)
0.03
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.57%
ファンドマネージャ
MARK M JACKSON / HENRY SONG
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.35%
経費率
0.43%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
SSIXX:US
ｽﾃｰﾄ･ｽﾄﾘｰﾄ･ｲﾝｽﾃｨﾃｭｰｼｮﾅﾙ･ﾘｷｯﾄ
16.33 百万 16.33 百万 4.72
!!02F5H6:MTG
10.15 千 10.02 百万 2.90
!!02AUEI:MTG
6.13 千 6.22 百万 1.80
912828RE:GOV
6.00 千 5.99 百万 1.73
!!02FCDT:MTG
5.75 千 5.76 百万 1.66
!!02E6DY:MTG
5.75 千 5.64 百万 1.63
!!02E8J9:MTG
5.00 千 5.02 百万 1.45
912828U9:GOV
5.00 千 4.97 百万 1.44
!!02F0ZJ:MTG
4.90 千 4.92 百万 1.42
!!02EQI2:MTG
4.90 千 4.88 百万 1.41
企業概要
Diamond Hill Short Duration Total Return Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks to maximize total return consistent with the preserv- ation of capital. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of investment grade, fixed income securities. The Fund m- ay invest a significant portion or all of its assets in asset-backed and MBS.
住所
Diamond Hill Funds
325 John H. McConnell Blvd Suite 200
Columbus, OH 43215
USA
電話番号
1-614-255-3333
Webサイト
www.diamond-hill.com