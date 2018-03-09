Diamond Hill Short Duration
DHEYX:US
NASDAQ GM
10.09
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
10.05 - 10.17
1年トータルリターン
3.99%
年初来リターン
0.39%
前日終値
10.09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond Short
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
10.09
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
352.094
設定日
07/05/2016
直近配当額 ( 02/27/2018)
0.03
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.57%
ファンドマネージャ
MARK M JACKSON / HENRY SONG
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.35%
経費率
0.43%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SSIXX:US
ｽﾃｰﾄ･ｽﾄﾘｰﾄ･ｲﾝｽﾃｨﾃｭｰｼｮﾅﾙ･ﾘｷｯﾄ
|16.33 百万
|16.33 百万
|4.72
|
!!02F5H6:MTG
|10.15 千
|10.02 百万
|2.90
|
!!02AUEI:MTG
|6.13 千
|6.22 百万
|1.80
|
912828RE:GOV
|6.00 千
|5.99 百万
|1.73
|
!!02FCDT:MTG
|5.75 千
|5.76 百万
|1.66
|
!!02E6DY:MTG
|5.75 千
|5.64 百万
|1.63
|
!!02E8J9:MTG
|5.00 千
|5.02 百万
|1.45
|
912828U9:GOV
|5.00 千
|4.97 百万
|1.44
|
!!02F0ZJ:MTG
|4.90 千
|4.92 百万
|1.42
|
!!02EQI2:MTG
|4.90 千
|4.88 百万
|1.41
企業概要
Diamond Hill Short Duration Total Return Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks to maximize total return consistent with the preserv- ation of capital. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of investment grade, fixed income securities. The Fund m- ay invest a significant portion or all of its assets in asset-backed and MBS.
住所Diamond Hill Funds
325 John H. McConnell Blvd Suite 200
Columbus, OH 43215
USA
電話番号1-614-255-3333
Webサイトwww.diamond-hill.com