Danske Invest Globale High Y
DGHYSWH:DC
120.16
SEK
0.60
0.50%
更新日時 2018/02/21
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
119.92 - 122.32
前日終値
120.76
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Latin American Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/21/2018)
120.16
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 08/31/2016)
70.029
設定日
12/13/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SJORS HAVERKAMP / HANS STOTER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK179802:COR
|900.00
|6.95 百万
|1.16
|
EJ041744:COR
|900.00
|6.46 百万
|1.08
|
EK106197:COR
|960.00
|6.36 百万
|1.06
|
EK711830:COR
|750.00
|5.88 百万
|0.98
|
EK772568:COR
|750.00
|5.88 百万
|0.98
|
AP099607:COR
|800.00
|5.43 百万
|0.91
|
QZ686260:COR
|600.00
|5.25 百万
|0.88
|
EK870036:COR
|600.00
|4.95 百万
|0.83
|
EK420541:COR
|730.00
|4.58 百万
|0.77
|
EK874750:COR
|700.00
|4.55 百万
|0.76
企業概要
Danske Invest Globale High Yield - Obligationer - Akkumulerende KL is an open-end Fund incorporated in Denmark. The Fund's objective is capital accumulation. The Fund invest in Foreing Bonds including emerging markets countries with low ratings as well as corporate Bonds.
住所Danske Invest Management A/S
Parallelvej 17
DK - 2800 Kgs. Lyngby
Denmark
電話番号+45 4514 8017
Webサイトwww.danskeinvest.dk