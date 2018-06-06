Diversified Growth Company -
DGCEWRC:LX
156.40
CHF
更新日時 2018/06/06
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
145.54 - 158.11
1年トータルリターン
5.15%
年初来リターン
1.86%
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/06/2018)
156.4
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/06/2018)
82.443
設定日
04/12/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EGNCEIU:ID
ｴｶﾞｰﾄﾝｷｬﾋﾟﾀﾙ･ｴｸｲﾃｨﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|39.16 千
|8.76 百万
|10.16
|
PIHUSIU:LX
Perinvest Lux Harbour US Equ
|48.00 千
|8.46 百万
|9.82
|
CONLYRI:LX
ｺﾝﾍﾞﾝﾀﾑ-ﾘﾘｶﾙ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|38.00 千
|8.22 百万
|9.54
|
ARGIFAU:LX
ｱﾙｺﾞｽ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ - ｱﾙｺﾞﾉｰﾄ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|18.00 千
|6.61 百万
|7.67
|
ECHAGRI:FP
ｴｼｷｴ･ｱｸﾞﾚｿﾙ
|3.34 千
|6.32 百万
|7.33
|
PE18326:FP
Weinberg Capital Partners II
|300.00
|6.19 百万
|7.18
|
DSMUSLB:LX
Hereford Funds - DSM US Larg
|43.00 千
|5.46 百万
|6.33
|
HEPOPIE:FP
Haas Actions Opportunites
|31.50 千
|4.71 百万
|5.46
|
RVMMBOI:LN
Liontrust UK Smaller Compani
|306.00 千
|4.68 百万
|5.43
|
MFGERMC:LX
ﾒｲﾝﾌｧｰｽﾄ-ﾄﾞｲﾂ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ
|23.00 千
|3.70 百万
|4.29
企業概要
Diversified Growth Company - Equity Funds World is an UCITS IV compliant open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to follow the MSCI All Countries World Index as close as possible. The Fund primarily invests in other Funds that invest in long-only equities. The Fund will invest at least 85 percent in equities worldwide.
住所Diversified Growth Company
2, boulevard de la Foire
L-1528 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号Fon:+41 (0) 22 906 52 50
Webサイトwww.nsfunds.com