Destiny Prudential MET Fund
DESPRUB:SJ
3,527.15
ZAr
更新日時 2018/05/31
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
3,527.15 - 3,614.41
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 05/31/2018)
3,527.15
資産総額 (百万 ZAR) ( 06/13/2018)
209.060
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( 03/02/2018)
49.53
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.40%
ファンドマネージャ
DESTINY ASSET MANAGEMENT / MARK SEYMOUR
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LIBINCD:SJ
STANLIB Income Fund
|31.33 百万
|43.30 百万
|19.98
|
NEDCORC:SJ
Nedgroup Investments - Core
|43.15 百万
|43.22 百万
|19.94
|
STXSWX:SJ
Satrix SWIX
|3.51 百万
|33.70 百万
|15.55
|
LFLPRB4:SJ
Laurium Flexible Prescient F
|103.95 千
|19.19 百万
|8.85
|
CORBAB2:SJ
Coronation Balanced Plus Fun
|155.47 千
|16.07 百万
|7.42
|
SANWETA:ID
Sanlam Universal Funds PLC -
|762.25 千
|11.10 百万
|5.12
|
PRUINFB:SJ
Prudential Inflation Plus Fu
|2.60 百万
|9.90 百万
|4.57
|
PMEBFAE:SJ
Perpetua Sanlam Collective I
|9.68 百万
|9.76 百万
|4.50
|
PSGOPPE:SJ
PSG Flexible Fund
|1.79 百万
|9.67 百万
|4.46
|
STXBOA2:SJ
Satrix Bond Index Fund
|803.87 千
|8.68 百万
|4.01
企業概要
Destiny Prudential MET Fund of Funds is an open-end fund incorporated in South Africa. The aim of the Fund is to preserve capital and to grow both capital and income over the medium to long term.
住所PSG Management Company Ltd
15th Floor, The Terraces
34 Bree Street
Cape Town 8001
South Africa
電話番号27-21-799-8000
Webサイトwww.psgam.co.za