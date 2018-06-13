Delaware International Value
DEQRX:US
NASDAQ GM
15.27
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
14.98 - 15.74
前日終値
15.27
52週レンジ
14.98 - 15.74
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Value
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
15.27
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
336.060
設定日
03/29/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
NED GRAY
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.85%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
8001:JP
伊藤忠商事
|709.16 千
|14.18 百万
|4.14
|
8306:JP
三菱ＵＦＪﾌｨﾅﾝｼｬﾙ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|1.75 百万
|11.72 百万
|3.42
|
KER:FP
ｹﾘﾝｸﾞ
|19.03 千
|11.02 百万
|3.22
|
7203:JP
トヨタ自動車
|167.80 千
|11.00 百万
|3.21
|
DPW:GR
ﾄﾞｲﾂﾎﾟｽﾄ
|234.90 千
|10.24 百万
|2.99
|
DG:FP
ﾊﾞﾝｼ
|101.02 千
|10.14 百万
|2.96
|
PHIA:NA
ｺｰﾆﾝｸﾚｯｶ･ﾌｨﾘｯﾌﾟｽ
|237.17 千
|10.08 百万
|2.94
|
IMB:LN
ｲﾝﾍﾟﾘｱﾙ･ﾌﾞﾗﾝｽﾞ
|278.18 千
|9.97 百万
|2.91
|
SHP:LN
ｼｬｲｱｰ
|186.86 千
|9.95 百万
|2.90
|
551:HK
裕元工業(集団) [ﾕｰﾕﾝ･ｲﾝﾀﾞｽﾄﾘ
|3.29 百万
|9.36 百万
|2.73
企業概要
Delaware International Value Equity Fund seeks long-term growth without undue risk to principal by investing in foreign equity securities that provide the potential for capital appreciation. The portfolio management team searches for undervalued companies that have potential for improvement that has not yet been recognized by others in the marketplace.
住所Delaware Investments
Investment Accounting Division
2005 Market Street
6th Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19103-7094
電話番号1-800-523-1918
Webサイト
-