IDAM Small France
DEFSMCA:FP
103.41
EUR
0.58
0.56%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
FCP
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Blend Mid Cap
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
France
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
103.41
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
51.103
設定日
12/14/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
LOUIS ALBERT / JEROME CHASSIN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
IDAM Small France is an open-end fund incorporated in France. The Fund's objective is to outperform the CAC Mid & Small Index over the recommended investment period. The Fund invests in a portfolio consisting primarily of small and mid cap French equities, 75% of which are PEA eligible.
住所IDAM Gestion de Portefeuilles
83 Boulevard Malesherbes
75008 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-80-48-80-35
Webサイト
-