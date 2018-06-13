Nikko AM Shenton Asia Bond F
DBSABON:SP
0.810
SGD
0.000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
0.809 - 0.862
1年トータルリターン
-1.57%
年初来リターン
-1.22%
前日終値
0.810
52週レンジ
0.809 - 0.862
1年トータルリターン
-2.14%
年初来リターン
-1.22%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Asian Pacific Region ex Japan
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Asian Pacific Region ex Japan
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
0.81
資産総額 (百万 SGD) ( 04/30/2018)
58.720
設定日
06/30/2005
直近配当額 ( 01/02/2018)
0.015
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.70%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
1.37%
企業概要
Nikko AM Shenton Asia Bond Fund is an open-end unit trust established in Singapore. The Fund's objectives are to provide investors with medium to long term capital appreciation and to make regular income distributions during the investment period. The Fund invests primarily in transferable debt securities issued by issuers based in the Asia Pacific region.
住所12 Marina View,
Asia Square Tower 2 #18-02
Singapore
電話番号+65-65005702
Webサイトwww.nikkoam.com.sg