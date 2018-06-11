FIDC Caixa Dublin
DBLNSR:BZ
1.70
BRL
0.00
0.03%
更新日時 2018/06/11
商品分類
FIDC
52週レンジ
1.58 - 1.70
1年トータルリターン
7.68%
年初来リターン
2.91%
前日終値
1.70
52週レンジ
1.58 - 1.70
1年トータルリターン
7.81%
年初来リターン
2.91%
商品分類
FIDC
ファンド分類
Asset-Backed Securities
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/11/2018)
1.7025
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/11/2018)
96.046
設定日
08/02/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.38%
経費率
-
企業概要
FIDC Caixa Dublin is an open-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. The objective of the Fund is to have long-term capital appreciation. The Fund will invest its assets in credit receivables.
住所Caixa Economica Federal
Av Paulista, 2300 11 andar
01310-300, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-3555-6350
Webサイトwww.caixa.com.br