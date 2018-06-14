Danske Invest SICAV - Europe

DALSRIP:LX
9.68
EUR
0.00
0.03%
更新日時 14:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
9.67 - 9.80
年初来リターン
-0.38%
前日終値
9.68
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Long Short
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
9.683
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/22/2017)
81.573
設定日
12/22/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.40%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
ALV:GR
アリアンツ
94.08 千 16.93 百万 459.17
SREN:SW
ｽｲｽ･ﾘｰ
215.57 千 16.39 百万 444.50
SIE:GR
ｼｰﾒﾝｽ
137.24 千 15.54 百万 421.33
DG:FP
ﾊﾞﾝｼ
183.60 千 15.42 百万 418.17
EOAN:GR
ｴｰｵﾝ
1.68 百万 15.23 百万 413.14
ASSAB:SS
ｱｯｻ･ｱﾌﾞﾛｲ
806.45 千 14.98 百万 406.24
NESN:SW
ネスレ
223.28 千 14.58 百万 395.51
KBC:BB
ＫＢＣグループ
209.80 千 13.92 百万 377.45
DANSKE:DC
ダンスケ銀行
450.05 千 12.79 百万 346.79
ENEL:IM
ENEL
2.69 百万 12.69 百万 344.25
企業概要
Danske Invest SICAV - Europe Long-Short Dynamic Plus is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The investment objective of the Fund is to generate absolute returns, investing in long and short positions in transferable securities, mainly equities and equity-related securities admitted to or dealt in on a regulated market in Europe or in companies domiciled in Europe.
住所
Danske Invest Management Co. S.A.
13, rue Edward Steichen
L-2540 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号
352-4612751
Webサイト
www.danskeinvest.lu