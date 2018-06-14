Danske Invest SICAV - Europe
DALSRIP:LX
9.68
EUR
0.00
0.03%
更新日時 14:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
9.67 - 9.80
年初来リターン
-0.38%
前日終値
9.68
ファンド分類
Long Short
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
9.683
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/22/2017)
81.573
設定日
12/22/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.40%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ALV:GR
アリアンツ
|94.08 千
|16.93 百万
|459.17
|
SREN:SW
ｽｲｽ･ﾘｰ
|215.57 千
|16.39 百万
|444.50
|
SIE:GR
ｼｰﾒﾝｽ
|137.24 千
|15.54 百万
|421.33
|
DG:FP
ﾊﾞﾝｼ
|183.60 千
|15.42 百万
|418.17
|
EOAN:GR
ｴｰｵﾝ
|1.68 百万
|15.23 百万
|413.14
|
ASSAB:SS
ｱｯｻ･ｱﾌﾞﾛｲ
|806.45 千
|14.98 百万
|406.24
|
NESN:SW
ネスレ
|223.28 千
|14.58 百万
|395.51
|
KBC:BB
ＫＢＣグループ
|209.80 千
|13.92 百万
|377.45
|
DANSKE:DC
ダンスケ銀行
|450.05 千
|12.79 百万
|346.79
|
ENEL:IM
ENEL
|2.69 百万
|12.69 百万
|344.25
企業概要
Danske Invest SICAV - Europe Long-Short Dynamic Plus is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The investment objective of the Fund is to generate absolute returns, investing in long and short positions in transferable securities, mainly equities and equity-related securities admitted to or dealt in on a regulated market in Europe or in companies domiciled in Europe.
住所Danske Invest Management Co. S.A.
13, rue Edward Steichen
L-2540 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号352-4612751
Webサイトwww.danskeinvest.lu