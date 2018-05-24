Danske Invest SICAV-Global I
DAGIRIE:LX
9.87
EUR
0.01
0.12%
更新日時 2018/05/24
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
9.83 - 9.97
前日終値
9.86
52週レンジ
9.83 - 9.97
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Inflation Protected
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 05/24/2018)
9.87
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
12/21/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.80%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912828S5:GOV
|22.50 千
|19.22 百万
|13.34
|
EH856582:COR
|12.20 千
|14.60 百万
|10.14
|
912828H4:GOV
|13.80 千
|12.13 百万
|8.42
|
912828N7:GOV
|11.60 千
|10.39 百万
|7.21
|
912828VM:GOV
|10.50 千
|9.59 百万
|6.66
|
ED293372:COR
|6.95 千
|9.52 百万
|6.61
|
EG615500:COR
|4.20 千
|7.73 百万
|5.36
|
EI253988:COR
|6.19 千
|7.72 百万
|5.36
|
912828WU:GOV
|7.70 千
|6.75 百万
|4.68
|
EK533179:COR
|4.50 千
|4.77 百万
|3.31
企業概要
Danske Invest - Global Inflation Linked Bond Short Duration is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to obtain an over-performance to the relevant market. The Fund invests in transferable securities, mainly in bonds and other debt instruments.
住所Danske Invest Management Co. S.A.
13, rue Edward Steichen
L-2540 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号352-4612751
Webサイトwww.danskeinvest.lu