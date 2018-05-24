Danske Invest SICAV-Global I

DAGIRIE:LX
9.87
EUR
0.01
0.12%
更新日時 2018/05/24
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
9.83 - 9.97
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
9.86
52週レンジ
9.83 - 9.97
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Inflation Protected
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 05/24/2018)
9.87
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
12/21/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.80%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
912828S5:GOV
22.50 千 19.22 百万 13.34
EH856582:COR
12.20 千 14.60 百万 10.14
912828H4:GOV
13.80 千 12.13 百万 8.42
912828N7:GOV
11.60 千 10.39 百万 7.21
912828VM:GOV
10.50 千 9.59 百万 6.66
ED293372:COR
6.95 千 9.52 百万 6.61
EG615500:COR
4.20 千 7.73 百万 5.36
EI253988:COR
6.19 千 7.72 百万 5.36
912828WU:GOV
7.70 千 6.75 百万 4.68
EK533179:COR
4.50 千 4.77 百万 3.31
企業概要
Danske Invest - Global Inflation Linked Bond Short Duration is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to obtain an over-performance to the relevant market. The Fund invests in transferable securities, mainly in bonds and other debt instruments.
住所
Danske Invest Management Co. S.A.
13, rue Edward Steichen
L-2540 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号
352-4612751
Webサイト
www.danskeinvest.lu