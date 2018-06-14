Danske Invest Global High Di
DAGHDWA:LX
15.90
EUR
0.04
0.27%
更新日時 14:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
14.86 - 16.43
年初来リターン
0.20%
前日終値
15.94
52週レンジ
14.86 - 16.43
年初来リターン
0.20%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Value Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
15.901
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/22/2017)
12.697
設定日
11/15/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.60%
経費率
-
企業概要
Danske Invest SICAV-Global High Dividend is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is obtaining over performance to the relevant market. The Fund invests in equities and equity-related securities admitted to or dealt in on a Regulated Market globally.
住所Danske Invest Management Co. S.A.
13, rue Edward Steichen
L-2540 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号352-4612751
Webサイトwww.danskeinvest.lu