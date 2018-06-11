Capital Tech II FIP
CTECHII:BZ
1,329,250.00
BRL
65.00
0.00%
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
877,301.30 - 1,380,701.00
1年トータルリターン
51.39%
年初来リターン
46.08%
前日終値
1,329,315.00
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
Private Equity
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/11/2018)
1,329,250
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/11/2018)
263.002
設定日
09/18/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.80%
経費率
-
企業概要
Capital Tech II FIP is a 2013 venture capital fund. The Fund provides early stage financing to companies operating in the telecommunication and technology services industry. The Fund primarily targets firms based within Brazil.
住所Invest Capital Gestao de Investiment
Rua Eugenio Netto, 488 #902
29055-270
Vitoria, ES
Brazil
電話番号55-27-3026-1010