China Securities Wenyi Princ
CSWYPGM:CH
1.0515
CNY
0.0002
0.02%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.0140 - 1.0517
1年トータルリターン
3.70%
年初来リターン
1.06%
前日終値
1.0517
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1.0515
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 03/30/2018)
697.942
設定日
05/19/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
WANG HAO / YAN LINGSHAN
定額申込手数料
1.20%
償還手数料
2.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.40%
経費率
-
企業概要
China Securities Wenyi Principal Guaranteed Mixed Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund targets to achieve excess return relative to the benchmark. The Fund invests 0-40% of total assets in equities,with no more than 3% of net assets in options.
住所China Asset Management Co., Ltd.
15/F Tongtai Bldg. A
No.33 Finance Ave.,
Xicheng District, Beijing
China 100032
電話番号86 10 6606 9966
Webサイト
-