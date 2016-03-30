Credit Suisse Lux SIMAG Syst
CSUSSBU:LX
Pending Listing
USD
商品分類
SICAV
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
アメリカ合衆国
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/12/2018)
34.694
設定日
03/30/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DR DIETMAR PEETZ
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
NTNX:US
ﾆｭｰﾀﾆｯｸｽ
|5.55 千
|280.77 千
|0.88
|
GDDY:US
ｺﾞｰﾀﾞﾃﾞｨ
|3.85 千
|248.23 千
|0.78
|
PAYC:US
ﾍﾟｲｺﾑ･ｿﾌﾄｳｴｱ
|2.15 千
|245.55 千
|0.77
|
RNG:US
ﾘﾝｸﾞｾﾝﾄﾗﾙ
|3.40 千
|227.97 千
|0.72
|
QLYS:US
ｸｫﾘｽ
|2.89 千
|222.39 千
|0.70
|
PTC:US
PTC
|2.65 千
|218.23 千
|0.69
|
NTAP:US
ネットアップ
|3.15 千
|209.73 千
|0.66
|
IAC:US
IAC/ｲﾝﾀﾗｸﾃｨﾌﾞｺｰﾌﾟ
|1.29 千
|209.16 千
|0.66
|
HAE:US
ﾍﾓﾈﾃｨｸｽ
|2.65 千
|206.81 千
|0.65
|
MGPI:US
MGPｲﾝｸﾞﾘﾃﾞｨｴﾝﾂ
|2.13 千
|204.51 千
|0.64
企業概要
Credit Suisse (Lux) SIMAG Systematic USA Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxemburg. The Fund's objective is to achieve the highest possible return in US Dollar. The Fund invests in in equities and and equity related securites of companies which are domiciled in or carry out the bulk of their business activities in the United States of America.
住所Credit Suisse Fund Services Lux SA
5, rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号352-436-1611 Tel
Webサイトwww.credit-suisse.com