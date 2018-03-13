China Southern Selection Gro
CSSELGC:CH
2.5830
CNY
0.0170
0.66%
更新日時 10:10 JST 2018/03/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
2.5160 - 2.5660
前日終値
2.5660
52週レンジ
2.5160 - 2.5660
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
2.583
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 12/29/2017)
841.427
設定日
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
TAN JIANG-QIANG
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
China Southern Selection Growth Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests 30% to 80% of its assets in equities with growth and value potential, 20% to 70% of its assets in debt instruments, and at least 5% in 1-year government bonds.
住所China Southern Fund Management Co
7/F Investment Building
4009 Shennan Ave
Shenzhen
China
電話番号86-400-889-8899
Webサイトwww.southernfund.com