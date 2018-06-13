Changsheng Money Market Fund
CSHMMKB:CH
1.0000
CNY
0.0000
0.00%
Total Assets (b -) (on 03/30/2018)
4.967
前日終値
1.0000
資産総額 (十億 -) ( 03/30/2018)
4.967
企業概要
Changsheng Money Market Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The objective of the Fund is to outperform the benchmark. The Fund mainly invests in cash, Bank CDs, deposits, Repos and central bank financial instruments with maturities no more than one year, as well as bonds with maturities less than 397 days. The benchmark of the Fund is one year bank deposit rate (after tax).
住所Changsheng Fund Management Co.,Ltd.
No.8 Beisanhuan Road East
2271 Jing An Center
Chaoyang District, Beijing
China 100028
電話番号86-10-6235-0088
Webサイトwww.csfunds.com.cn