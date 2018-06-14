Changsheng Index Enhanced Bo
CSHBOND:CH
1.1055
CNY
0.0015
0.14%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.1029 - 1.1536
1年トータルリターン
-0.03%
年初来リターン
-1.96%
前日終値
1.1070
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1.1055
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 03/30/2018)
259.036
設定日
12/04/2003
直近配当額 ( 01/12/2018)
0.02
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.81%
ファンドマネージャ
LIANG TING / JIA ZHIMIN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.30%
償還手数料
0.30%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
-
企業概要
Changsheng Index Enhanced Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund's objective is to obtain long-term stable income and capital appreciation. The Fund seeks total returns that outperform its benchmark CITIC Bond Index. The Fund invests no more than 16% of its total assets in common stocks.
住所Changsheng Fund Management Co.,Ltd.
No.8 Beisanhuan Road East
2271 Jing An Center
Chaoyang District, Beijing
China 100028
電話番号86-10-6235-0088
Webサイトwww.csfunds.com.cn