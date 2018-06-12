Credit Suisse Lux FundSelect
CSFYEMB:LX
1,005.37
EUR
2.58
0.26%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
984.30 - 1,008.21
前日終値
1,002.79
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
1,005.37
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/12/2018)
640.757
設定日
02/23/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GERHARD WERGINZ / CHRISTOPHER SCHUETZ
定額申込手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.60%
経費率
-
企業概要
Credit Suisse Lux FundSelection Yield EUR is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to generate as much income as possible while taking due account of the principle of risk diversification . The Fund invests in diversified investment funds, Target Funds, exchange traded funds, investment instruments, including structured products and derivatives.
住所Credit Suisse Fund Services Lux SA
5, rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号352-436-1611 Tel
Webサイトwww.credit-suisse.com