Credit Suisse Nova Lux Europ
CSESAHJ:LX
10,008.00
JPY
2.00
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
10,003.00 - 10,008.00
前日終値
10,006.00
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
10,008
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
93.605
設定日
02/26/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
CS Nova Lux European Senior Loan Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to achieve a high level of risk-adjusted income. The Fund invests in floating rate senior loans, treasury notes, certificates of deposit, commercial paper, medium-term notes and bankers acceptances.
住所Credit Suisse Fund Services Lux SA
5, rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号352-436-1611 Tel
Webサイトwww.credit-suisse.com