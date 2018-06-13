CSIF CH III Equity North Ame
CS3NAZA:SW
1,075.30
CHF
2.98
0.28%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
963.57 - 1,078.28
前日終値
1,078.28
52週レンジ
963.57 - 1,078.28
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1,075.3
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 06/12/2018)
221.960
設定日
03/06/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.03%
償還手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
2.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MSFT:US
ﾏｲｸﾛｿﾌﾄ
|126.53 千
|12.29 百万
|5.72
|
GOOG:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
|5.43 千
|5.79 百万
|2.69
|
JNJ:US
ｼﾞｮﾝｿﾝ･ｴﾝﾄﾞ･ｼﾞｮﾝｿﾝ(J&J)
|46.42 千
|5.46 百万
|2.54
|
INTC:US
ｲﾝﾃﾙ
|80.76 千
|4.38 百万
|2.04
|
CSCO:US
シスコシステムズ
|85.19 千
|3.58 百万
|1.66
|
VZ:US
ﾍﾞﾗｲｿﾞﾝ･ｺﾐｭﾆｹｰｼｮﾝｽﾞ
|71.16 千
|3.33 百万
|1.55
|
PG:US
ﾌﾟﾛｸﾀｰ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｷﾞｬﾝﾌﾞﾙ(P&G)
|43.79 千
|3.15 百万
|1.46
|
MA:US
ﾏｽﾀｰｶｰﾄﾞ
|16.25 千
|3.04 百万
|1.41
|
KO:US
ｺｶ･ｺｰﾗ
|69.85 千
|2.95 百万
|1.37
|
MRK:US
メルク
|47.02 千
|2.75 百万
|1.28
企業概要
CSIF (CH) III Equity North America ESG Blue - Pension Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Switzerland. The Fund invests in in equities and other equity-type securities and rights (shares, dividend-right certificates, shares in cooperatives, participation certificates, etc.) of companies which are contained in the benchmark - the MSCI North America ESG Leaders Index.
住所Credit Suisse Asset Management Funds
Sihlcity - Kalandergasse 4
CH-8070 Zurich
Switzerland
電話番号41 44 334 41 41 Tel
Webサイトwww.credit-suisse.com