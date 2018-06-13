CSIF CH III Equity North Ame

CS3NAZA:SW
1,075.30
CHF
2.98
0.28%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
963.57 - 1,078.28
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1,075.3
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 06/12/2018)
221.960
設定日
03/06/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.03%
償還手数料
2.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
MSFT:US
ﾏｲｸﾛｿﾌﾄ
126.53 千 12.29 百万 5.72
GOOG:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
5.43 千 5.79 百万 2.69
JNJ:US
ｼﾞｮﾝｿﾝ･ｴﾝﾄﾞ･ｼﾞｮﾝｿﾝ(J&J)
46.42 千 5.46 百万 2.54
INTC:US
ｲﾝﾃﾙ
80.76 千 4.38 百万 2.04
CSCO:US
シスコシステムズ 　　　
85.19 千 3.58 百万 1.66
VZ:US
ﾍﾞﾗｲｿﾞﾝ･ｺﾐｭﾆｹｰｼｮﾝｽﾞ
71.16 千 3.33 百万 1.55
PG:US
ﾌﾟﾛｸﾀｰ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｷﾞｬﾝﾌﾞﾙ(P&G)
43.79 千 3.15 百万 1.46
MA:US
ﾏｽﾀｰｶｰﾄﾞ
16.25 千 3.04 百万 1.41
KO:US
ｺｶ･ｺｰﾗ
69.85 千 2.95 百万 1.37
MRK:US
メルク
47.02 千 2.75 百万 1.28
企業概要
CSIF (CH) III Equity North America ESG Blue - Pension Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Switzerland. The Fund invests in in equities and other equity-type securities and rights (shares, dividend-right certificates, shares in cooperatives, participation certificates, etc.) of companies which are contained in the benchmark - the MSCI North America ESG Leaders Index.
住所
Credit Suisse Asset Management Funds
Sihlcity - Kalandergasse 4
CH-8070 Zurich
Switzerland
電話番号
41 44 334 41 41 Tel
Webサイト
www.credit-suisse.com