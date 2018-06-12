323 Aggrega Multimax FIC FI
CS212CA:BZ
3.5070
BRL
0.0005
0.01%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
3.2915 - 3.5065
1年トータルリターン
6.55%
年初来リターン
2.06%
前日終値
3.5065
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
3.507043
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/12/2018)
1.061
設定日
10/24/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
6.50%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
BRADNIK:BZ
Bradesco FIC FI RF Simples O
|2.57 千
|6.68 千
|0.63
企業概要
323 Aggrega Multimax FIC FI Multimercado Credito Privado is an open-end fund of funds incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The fund will invest at least 95% of its assets in all types of other funds.
住所Aggrega Investimentos Ltda/Brazil
Rua Gomes de Carvalho, 1069 #94
04547-004, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-2348-4611
Webサイトwww.aggregai.com.br