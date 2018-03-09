Natixis Asset Management Cro
CRODRCE:FP
99.25
EUR
0.13
0.13%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
97.84 - 99.93
前日終値
99.12
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
99.25
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
49.064
設定日
01/31/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
FRANCK NICOLAS
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.10%
経費率
-
企業概要
Croissance Diversifiee is an open-end fund registered in France. The objective of the Fund is to outperform its composite Index over the recommended investment period. The Fund uses a top-down investment approach.The Fund invests 70% to 100% of its assets mainly in euro area fixed-income instruments. The Fund also invests between 0% to 30% in global equities.
住所Natixis Asset Management
Immeuble Grand Seine
21 quai d'Austerlitz
75 634 Paris Cedex 13
France
電話番号33-1-78-40-80-00
Webサイトwww.nam.natixis.com