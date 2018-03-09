CompAM Fund - Active Short T
COMMTAM:LX
101.92
EUR
0.02
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
101.50 - 103.84
1年トータルリターン
-0.80%
年初来リターン
-0.63%
前日終値
101.95
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
101.923
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
9.597
設定日
07/09/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CORRADO CAPACCI
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.07%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
COMACBY:LX
CompAM FUND - European High
|1.10 千
|1.09 百万
|18.80
|
COMEMYA:LX
CompAM Fund - Active Emergin
|612.41
|754.33 千
|13.01
|
COMBRKY:LX
CompAM Fund - Active Europea
|582.15
|741.19 千
|12.78
|
EJ528735:COR
|483.55
|513.66 千
|8.86
|
CAFEEYA:LX
CompAM Fund - Active Europea
|306.40
|333.93 千
|5.76
|
COMAMNY:LX
CompAM Fund - Active Market
|330.00
|318.99 千
|5.50
|
FINDYEI:LX
ﾌｨﾝﾗﾎﾞ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾂSICAV-ﾀﾞｲﾅﾐｯ
|140.15
|273.94 千
|4.73
|
CFCSAYE:LX
CompAM Fund - Cadence Strate
|240.00
|273.34 千
|4.71
|
LOYSESI:LX
Loys Europa System
|300.00
|252.65 千
|4.36
|
EK742428:COR
|250.00
|218.83 千
|3.77
企業概要
CompAM Fund - Active Short Term Bond is a SICAV incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg. The Fund will invest its assets in UCITS and/or UCIs focused on absolute return and/or other eligible assets such as, but not exclusively, Transferable securities, Money Market Instruments, Cash Deposits and Financial Derivative Instruments.
住所CompAM FUND
4, boulevard Royal
L-2449 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号marketing@compamfund.com
Webサイトwww.compamfund.com