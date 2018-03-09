CompAM Fund - Active Short T

COMMTAM:LX
101.92
EUR
0.02
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
101.50 - 103.84
1年トータルリターン
-0.80%
年初来リターン
-0.63%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
101.95
52週レンジ
101.50 - 103.84
1年トータルリターン
-0.81%
年初来リターン
-0.63%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
101.923
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
9.597
設定日
07/09/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CORRADO CAPACCI
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.07%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
COMACBY:LX
CompAM FUND - European High
1.10 千 1.09 百万 18.80
COMEMYA:LX
CompAM Fund - Active Emergin
612.41 754.33 千 13.01
COMBRKY:LX
CompAM Fund - Active Europea
582.15 741.19 千 12.78
EJ528735:COR
483.55 513.66 千 8.86
CAFEEYA:LX
CompAM Fund - Active Europea
306.40 333.93 千 5.76
COMAMNY:LX
CompAM Fund - Active Market
330.00 318.99 千 5.50
FINDYEI:LX
ﾌｨﾝﾗﾎﾞ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾂSICAV-ﾀﾞｲﾅﾐｯ
140.15 273.94 千 4.73
CFCSAYE:LX
CompAM Fund - Cadence Strate
240.00 273.34 千 4.71
LOYSESI:LX
Loys Europa System
300.00 252.65 千 4.36
EK742428:COR
250.00 218.83 千 3.77
企業概要
CompAM Fund - Active Short Term Bond is a SICAV incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg. The Fund will invest its assets in UCITS and/or UCIs focused on absolute return and/or other eligible assets such as, but not exclusively, Transferable securities, Money Market Instruments, Cash Deposits and Financial Derivative Instruments.
住所
CompAM FUND
4, boulevard Royal
L-2449 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号
marketing@compamfund.com
Webサイト
www.compamfund.com