Compass Argentina Fondo de I
COMARCG:CI
0.85
USD
0.00
0.54%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.84 - 1.00
前日終値
0.85
52週レンジ
0.84 - 1.00
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Single Country
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Argentina
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
0.8477
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/12/2018)
8.993
設定日
01/23/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Compass Argentina Fondo de Inversion is an open-end fund incorporated in Chile. The Fund primarily invests in debt instruments issued by companies in Argentina.
住所Compass Group Chile S.A.
Av. Rosario Norte 555, Piso 14
Las Condes, Santiago
Chile
電話番号562 2364 4660
Webサイトwww.cgcompass.com