CompAM FUND - European High
COMACBY:LX
990.29
EUR
0.97
0.10%
更新日時 2018/03/09
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 03/09/2018)
12.098
設定日
09/15/2016
52週レンジ
988.42 - 996.78
前日終値
989.32
1年トータルリターン
-0.40%
年初来リターン
-0.12%
残存期間
-
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 03/09/2018)
12.098
設定日
09/15/2016
ファンドマネージャ
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AM217951:COR
|1.30 千
|1.14 百万
|10.04
|
EK798791:COR
|1.00 千
|1.01 百万
|8.89
|
EI651430:COR
|900.00
|907.46 千
|8.00
|
QZ018695:COR
|1.00 千
|869.63 千
|7.66
|
EK147627:COR
|600.00
|614.42 千
|5.42
|
JK203753:COR
|600.00
|607.99 千
|5.36
|
EK326408:COR
|500.00
|543.94 千
|4.79
|
EK538202:COR
|500.00
|502.97 千
|4.43
|
EK774989:COR
|500.00
|502.64 千
|4.43
|
EK747201:COR
|500.00
|501.92 千
|4.42
企業概要
CompAM FUND - European High Yield Bond is a SICAV registed in Luxembourg. The Fund will invest in bonds or other fixed income transferable securities issued by corporations, by countries' treasuries and/or government agencies and/or by supranational organizations (such as EBRD or World Bank or the EIB).
住所CompAM FUND
4, boulevard Royal
L-2449 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号marketing@compamfund.com
Webサイトwww.compamfund.com