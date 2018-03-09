CompAM FUND - European High

COMACBY:LX
990.29
EUR
0.97
0.10%
更新日時 2018/03/09
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 03/09/2018)
12.098
設定日
09/15/2016
52週レンジ
988.42 - 996.78
前日終値
989.32
1年トータルリターン
-0.40%
年初来リターン
-0.12%
資産総額 (百万 -) ( 03/09/2018)
12.098
設定日
09/15/2016
ファンドマネージャ
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
AM217951:COR
1.30 千 1.14 百万 10.04
EK798791:COR
1.00 千 1.01 百万 8.89
EI651430:COR
900.00 907.46 千 8.00
QZ018695:COR
1.00 千 869.63 千 7.66
EK147627:COR
600.00 614.42 千 5.42
JK203753:COR
600.00 607.99 千 5.36
EK326408:COR
500.00 543.94 千 4.79
EK538202:COR
500.00 502.97 千 4.43
EK774989:COR
500.00 502.64 千 4.43
EK747201:COR
500.00 501.92 千 4.42
企業概要
CompAM FUND - European High Yield Bond is a SICAV registed in Luxembourg. The Fund will invest in bonds or other fixed income transferable securities issued by corporations, by countries' treasuries and/or government agencies and/or by supranational organizations (such as EBRD or World Bank or the EIB).
住所
CompAM FUND
4, boulevard Royal
L-2449 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号
marketing@compamfund.com
Webサイト
www.compamfund.com