China Merchants Zhaoyue Pure
CMZYBFA:CH
0.9977
CNY
0.0000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.9956 - 1.0417
1年トータルリターン
0.21%
年初来リターン
-1.08%
前日終値
0.9977
ファンド分類
Multiple Region
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
0.9977
資産総額 (十億 CNY) ( 03/30/2018)
3.546
設定日
08/24/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
XU QIANG
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
China Merchants Zhaoyue Pure Bond Fund is an open-end Fund incorporated in China. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests at least 80% of total assets in bonds with at least 5% in cash and government bonds with maturity less than one year.
住所28/Fl, China Merchants Bank Bldg.
7088 Shennan Avenue
Shenzhen
China 518040
電話番号86-755-8319 6666
Webサイトwww.cmfchina.com