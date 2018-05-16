China Merchants Fengyuan Fle
CMFYAMA:CH
1.1460
CNY
0.0060
0.53%
更新日時 2018/05/16
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.0120 - 1.1570
前日終値
1.1400
52週レンジ
1.0120 - 1.1570
1年トータルリターン
14.60%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 05/15/2018)
1.146
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 03/30/2018)
5.040
設定日
08/25/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
WANG CHONG
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
603477:CH
Sichuan Zhenjing Corp Ltd
|1.96 千
|37.03 千
|2.59
|
603161:CH
Kehua Holdings Co Ltd
|1.24 千
|20.75 千
|1.45
|
603283:CH
Suzhou Secote Precision Elec
|1.35 千
|19.61 千
|1.37
|
603329:CH
Shanghai Ace Investment & De
|1.18 千
|17.96 千
|1.26
|
603080:CH
Xinjiang Torch Gas Co Ltd
|1.19 千
|16.14 千
|1.13
|
603655:CH
Changzhou Langbo Seal Polytr
|881.00
|8.19 千
|0.57
|
603801:CH
ZBOM Cabinets Co Ltd
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
|
600104:CH
上海汽車集団
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
|
601318:CH
中国平安保険(集団) [ﾋﾟﾝｱﾝ･ｲﾝ
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
|
603305:CH
NINGBO XUSHENG AUTO TECHNOLO
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
企業概要
China Merchants Fengyuan Flexible Allocation Mixed Fund is an open-end Fund incorporated in China. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests 0%-95% of total assets in equities with 0%-3% of net assets in options, and invest at least 5% in cash and government bonds with maturity less than one year.
住所28/Fl, China Merchants Bank Bldg.
7088 Shennan Avenue
Shenzhen
China 518040
電話番号86-755-8319 6666
Webサイトwww.cmfchina.com