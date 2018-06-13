Close Select Fixed Income Fu

CLSFIXA:LN
100.60
GBp
0.20
0.20%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
98.90 - 100.90
前日終値
100.40
98.90 - 100.90
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
100.6
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 04/30/2018)
138.680
設定日
03/19/2018
直近配当額 ( 06/01/2018)
0.48438522
直近配当利回り（税込）
5.78%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.48%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
AP096799:COR
5.56 千 5.59 百万 4.64
RECI:LN
ﾘｱﾙｴｽﾃｰﾄ･ｸﾚｼﾞｯﾄ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾂ
3.25 百万 5.44 百万 4.51
AM679347:COR
7.00 千 5.35 百万 4.43
EK100011:COR
5.15 千 5.33 百万 4.41
LW252051:COR
4.28 千 4.99 百万 4.13
EJ814830:COR
4.50 千 4.93 百万 4.09
AM219433:COR
4.28 千 4.58 百万 3.80
EK013966:COR
4.00 千 4.51 百万 3.74
AM263039:COR
3.47 千 3.75 百万 3.10
EJ556479:COR
3.00 千 3.49 百万 2.89
企業概要
Close Select Fixed Income Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to generate income while maintaining its capital value over the medium term. The Fund invests in Sterling denominated fixed-interest securities and deposits. The Fund may also invest in international fixed-income securities.
住所
Close Asset Management UK Ltd
10 Crown Place
London EC2A 4FT
United Kingdom
電話番号
44-20-7426-4000
Webサイト
www.closeam.com