Close Select Fixed Income Fu
CLSFIXA:LN
100.60
GBp
0.20
0.20%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
98.90 - 100.90
前日終値
100.40
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
100.6
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 04/30/2018)
138.680
設定日
03/19/2018
直近配当額 ( 06/01/2018)
0.48438522
直近配当利回り（税込）
5.78%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.48%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AP096799:COR
|5.56 千
|5.59 百万
|4.64
|
RECI:LN
ﾘｱﾙｴｽﾃｰﾄ･ｸﾚｼﾞｯﾄ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾂ
|3.25 百万
|5.44 百万
|4.51
|
AM679347:COR
|7.00 千
|5.35 百万
|4.43
|
EK100011:COR
|5.15 千
|5.33 百万
|4.41
|
LW252051:COR
|4.28 千
|4.99 百万
|4.13
|
EJ814830:COR
|4.50 千
|4.93 百万
|4.09
|
AM219433:COR
|4.28 千
|4.58 百万
|3.80
|
EK013966:COR
|4.00 千
|4.51 百万
|3.74
|
AM263039:COR
|3.47 千
|3.75 百万
|3.10
|
EJ556479:COR
|3.00 千
|3.49 百万
|2.89
企業概要
Close Select Fixed Income Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to generate income while maintaining its capital value over the medium term. The Fund invests in Sterling denominated fixed-interest securities and deposits. The Fund may also invest in international fixed-income securities.
住所Close Asset Management UK Ltd
10 Crown Place
London EC2A 4FT
United Kingdom
電話番号44-20-7426-4000
Webサイトwww.closeam.com