Fornecedos Col Fidc Onix Pri
CLOXSUB:BZ
802.99
BRL
0.01
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/11
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
52週レンジ
800.34 - 846.90
1年トータルリターン
-5.18%
年初来リターン
-0.56%
前日終値
802.98
商品分類
Closed-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/11/2018)
802.9852
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 06/11/2018)
434.986
設定日
07/12/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Brl V Fii is an close-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. This fund will focus its investments in fixed assets.
住所DXA Gestao de Investimentos Ltda
Av. Rio Branco, 89 # 2801
20040-004
Rio de Janeiro, RJ
Brazil
電話番号55-21-2213-3719