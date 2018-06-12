Candriam L Conservative Asse
CLCAAZE:LX
1,533.07
EUR
0.92
0.06%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
1,487.78 - 1,552.89
年初来リターン
0.25%
前日終値
1,532.15
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
1,533.07
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/12/2018)
139.821
設定日
03/15/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
NADEGE BLAUWART DUFOSSE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
DXBDEZC:LX
Candriam Bonds Euro
|12.33 千
|16.11 百万
|11.24
|
DEXECCZ:LX
ｶﾝﾄﾞﾘｱﾑ･ﾎﾞﾝｽﾞ-ﾕｰﾛ建て社債
|1.79 千
|14.43 百万
|10.07
|
DEXESTZ:LX
ｶﾝﾄﾞﾘｱﾑ･ﾎﾞﾝｽﾞ･ﾕｰﾛ･ｼｮｰﾄﾀｰﾑ
|5.88 千
|13.05 百万
|9.11
|
DBEGPIZ:LX
Candriam Bonds Euro Governme
|13.27 千
|11.75 百万
|8.20
|
CHARPZU:LX
Cleome Index USA Equities
|6.54 千
|10.65 百万
|7.44
|
CLEIEUZ:LX
Cleome Index Europe Equities
|6.29 千
|10.46 百万
|7.30
|
DXBEGZC:LX
Candriam Bonds Euro Governme
|3.76 千
|9.67 百万
|6.75
|
DEXEMKZ:LX
ｶﾝﾄﾞﾘｱﾑ･ｴｸｲﾃｨｰｽﾞL新興国市場
|5.73 千
|6.48 百万
|4.52
|
CSBCZCE:LX
Candriam SRI - Bond Euro Cor
|5.80 千
|5.86 百万
|4.09
|
ESUACUI:LX
ｲｰｽﾄｽﾌﾟﾘﾝｸﾞ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾂ-米国社
|443.85 千
|4.29 百万
|3.00
企業概要
The Candriam L Conservative Asset Allocation A-I fund is incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to provide investors with opportunities to participate in the evolution of the global financial markets. The Fund invests in bonds, equities and money market instruments.
住所Candriam Luxembourg
SERENITY - Bloc B
19-21 route d'Arlon
L-8009 STRASSEN - Luxembourg
電話番号352-2797-1
Webサイトwww.candriam.lu