Harel 1A Solid Portfolio 10/

CLA1090:IT
120.61
ILs
0.04
0.03%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
119.09 - 122.13
1年トータルリターン
0.90%
年初来リターン
-0.63%
前日終値
120.57
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Israel
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
120.61
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 05/31/2018)
58.087
設定日
01/26/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
0.58%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EI629590:COR
5.40 千 6.43 百万 10.37
EJ303820:COR
4.67 千 5.61 百万 9.06
EC877230:COR
3.00 千 4.57 百万 7.38
ED563881:COR
2.56 千 4.02 百万 6.49
EI067570:COR
4.00 千 4.00 百万 6.45
EH391209:COR
3.50 千 3.71 百万 5.98
EF800108:COR
1.50 千 2.09 百万 3.37
QJ058167:COR
1.90 千 1.91 百万 3.08
EI939664:COR
1.20 千 1.79 百万 2.88
EK941134:COR
1.43 千 1.49 百万 2.41
企業概要
Harel 1A Solid Portfolio +10% is an open-end fund incorporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to exceed the returns of the General Bond Index, Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. No less than 75% of the fund's assets will be exposed to asset backed securities. The fund can invest a maximum of 10% of its assets into equities.
住所
Harel-Pia Asset Management
Harel House
3 Aba Hillel St
Ramat Gan 52118
Israel
電話番号
-
Webサイト
-