Harel 1A Solid Portfolio 10/
CLA1090:IT
120.61
ILs
0.04
0.03%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
119.09 - 122.13
1年トータルリターン
0.90%
年初来リターン
-0.63%
前日終値
120.57
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Israel
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
120.61
資産総額 (百万 ILS) ( 05/31/2018)
58.087
設定日
01/26/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
0.58%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EI629590:COR
|5.40 千
|6.43 百万
|10.37
|
EJ303820:COR
|4.67 千
|5.61 百万
|9.06
|
EC877230:COR
|3.00 千
|4.57 百万
|7.38
|
ED563881:COR
|2.56 千
|4.02 百万
|6.49
|
EI067570:COR
|4.00 千
|4.00 百万
|6.45
|
EH391209:COR
|3.50 千
|3.71 百万
|5.98
|
EF800108:COR
|1.50 千
|2.09 百万
|3.37
|
QJ058167:COR
|1.90 千
|1.91 百万
|3.08
|
EI939664:COR
|1.20 千
|1.79 百万
|2.88
|
EK941134:COR
|1.43 千
|1.49 百万
|2.41
企業概要
Harel 1A Solid Portfolio +10% is an open-end fund incorporated in Israel. The objective of the fund is to exceed the returns of the General Bond Index, Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. No less than 75% of the fund's assets will be exposed to asset backed securities. The fund can invest a maximum of 10% of its assets into equities.
住所Harel-Pia Asset Management
Harel House
3 Aba Hillel St
Ramat Gan 52118
Israel
電話番号-
Webサイト
-