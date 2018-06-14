Amundi Index MSCI Japan UCIT
CJ1Y:FP
EN Paris
25,463.5800
JPY
0.0000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/06/14
出来高
130
前日終値
25,463.5800
52週レンジ
22,227.0000 - 27,109.0000
1年トータルリターン
14.40%
年初来リターン
-0.65%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
25,502.37
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 06/13/2018)
896.078
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-0.15%
乖離率52週平均値
0.04%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
3.67%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN UCITS ETF DR is an open-end UCITS compliant Exchange Traded Fund incorporated in France. The Fund's objective is to track the performance of the MSCI Japan. The Fund invests primarily in stocks of the companies that constitute the benchmark index as well as stocks of international companies of all capitalizations.
住所Amundi
91-93, boulevard Pasteur
75710 Paris Cedex 15
France
電話番号33-1-43-23-84-44
Webサイトwww.amundietf.com