Master FIC FIM CP
CITIMST:BZ
2.95
BRL
0.00
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
2.75 - 2.95
1年トータルリターン
4.91%
年初来リターン
3.17%
前日終値
2.95
ファンド分類
Macro (FOHF)
運用アセットクラス
Alternative
重視地域
Brazil
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
2.950488
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/08/2018)
15.462
設定日
04/30/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
CSHGCEX:BZ
Verde AM Citi Exclusivo FIC
|5.06 百万
|15.05 百万
|97.55
|
UNDITOP:BZ
Itau Top RF Referenciado DI
|88.16 千
|378.43 千
|2.45
企業概要
Master FIC FIM CP is a close-end Fund of Funds incorporated in Brazil. This fund will focus its investments in a variety of assets.
住所Itau DTVM SA/Brazil
Pca Alfredo E. S. Aranha, 100
04344-902, Sao Paulo - SP
Brazil
電話番号55-11-5029-2206
Webサイトwww.itaucustodia.com.br