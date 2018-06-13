CIFM Money Market Fund
CIFMMAX:CH
1.0000
CNY
0.4654
87.06%
更新日時 2018/06/13
Total Assets (b -) (on 03/30/2018)
99.359
設定日
04/17/2017
前日終値
0.5346
1年トータルリターン
0.15%
年初来リターン
0.00%
資産総額 (十億 -) ( 03/30/2018)
99.359
設定日
04/17/2017
ファンドマネージャ
MOLLY MENG / ALEX WANG HUA XING
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
0.00%
企業概要
CIFM Money Market Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund targets to exceed the long term stable capital appreciation. The Fund invests in money market securities, including cash, one-year bank deposits and CDs, bonds with maturities less than 397 days and Repos. The benchmark of this fund is seven-day notice deposit interest rate (after tax).
