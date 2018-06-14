CICC Consumption Upgrading E
CICCCUE:CH
0.7910
CNY
0.0090
1.12%
更新日時 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.7180 - 0.9010
1年トータルリターン
-1.49%
年初来リターン
-5.04%
前日終値
0.8000
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Consumer Discretionary
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
0.791
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 03/30/2018)
187.518
設定日
06/24/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GUO DANGYU
定額申込手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
1.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
CICC Consumption Upgrading Equity Fund is an open-end Fund incorporated in China. The Fund targets to achieve long-term capital appreciation under proper risk control. The Fund invests 80% of total assets in equities with at least 80% of noncash assets in stocks related to communication upgrading industry, and at least 5% of net assets in cash or government bonds.
住所CICC Fund Management Co Ltd
ROOM 5, 26 F, BLOCK 2
INTERNATIONAL TRADE OFFICE
JIANGUOMENWAI AVENUE
CHAOYANG DISTRICT, BEIJING, CHINA
電話番号TEL: 400-868-1166
Webサイト
-